Far Resources Ltd Amends February 4, 2021 Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Far Resources Ltd (CSE-FAT) wishes to correct some statements made in the news release issued on February 4, 2021 regarding its Zoro Lithium Project in Manitoba.



The company fully retracts the reference to “13 million tonnes of indicated resource” on the property. No such resource exists.



The company also wishes to correct a typographical misstatement in the quoted lithium grade of the 1,074,567 tonne inferred resource calculated in the NI 43-101 technical report prepared by Mark Fedikow P.Geo., and Scott Zelligan P.Geo. dated July 6, 2018 and filed on SEDAR. The correct lithium oxide grade (Li20) is 0.91% Li20, not .091% as stated in the earlier news release.



The company regrets these misstatements and has now revised its internal procedures for the preparation and release of company information.



The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Lindsay Bottomer P. Gol., who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

