The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A: Candidates for (re-) election to the Board of Directors and Appendix B: Remuneration Policy is attached.

The Annual General Meeting of NNIT A/S will be held on: Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm (CET) as an electronic event without any possibility of attendance in person.

Board of Directors - Election of members to the Board of Directors, including Chairman and Deputy Chairman

The Board of Directors proposes to re-elect Anne Broeng, Carsten Dilling, Peter Haahr, Christian Kanstrup, Eivind Kolding and Caroline Serfass to the Board of Directors.

Further, it is proposed that Carsten Dilling is re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and that Peter Haahr is re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Contact for further information

Investor relations:

Jens Binger

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 3079 9222

jblb@nnit.com

Press:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services to the world. Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production and sales as well as delivery to customers. We are experts in supporting the world’s most regulated industries subject to strict governance of processes, quality and data management and documentation – and in guiding them on their digital journey.

The Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiaries Valiance, SCALES and Excellis Health Solutions. Together, these companies employ over 3,000 people, primarily in Europe, Asia and the USA.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT consultancies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, USA and Asia, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Read more at www.nnit.com

Attachment