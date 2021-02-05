 

Boise Cascade Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) will host a webcast and conference call to discuss 2020 fourth quarter and full year earnings on Tuesday, February 23, at 11 a.m. Eastern.

To participate in the conference call, dial 844-795-4410 and use passcode 9687894 (international callers should dial 661-378-9637). To join the webcast, go to the Investor Relations section at www.bc.com and select the Event Calendar link.

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 23 at 2 p.m. Eastern through March 2 at 2 p.m. Replay numbers are 855-859-2056 for U.S. callers and 404-537-3406 for international callers with a passcode of 9687894. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Boise Cascade’s website.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at www.bc.com.



