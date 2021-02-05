Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
(ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF))
Paris, 5th February, 2021
MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS
ISIN Code: 0000060873
|Situation at:
|Total number of shares comprising share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|4 February 2021
|111.947.361
|
Number of voting rights (1): 115.353.775
Number of exercisable voting rights (2):
115.227.869
Do the Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits SA by-laws contain a clause requiring disclosure of the crossing of any statutory thresholds in addition to that relating to legal thresholds: yes.
- Including treasury shares
- After deduction of treasury shares
Attachment
