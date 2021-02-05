Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES MONTHLY DECLARATION OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES (ARTICLE L233-8II THE COMMERCIAL CODE and 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY (AMF)) Paris, 5th February, 2021 MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS ISIN …



