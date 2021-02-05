BLANC-SABLON, Quebec, Feb. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS, the Canadian and Quebec governments, and the Société du Plan Nord are celebrating the completed deployment of TELUS 4G LTE network in 14 isolated Lower North Shore communities, nearly a year ahead of the targeted completion date. For the first time ever, the 2,000 households have access to high-speed Internet and mobile phone service, and can browse the Internet at similar speeds as those living in urban areas. This new connectivity will boost the local economy and reduce isolation by connecting the region and its businesses, healthcare centres, and schools with the rest of the world. TELUS is also donating $40,000 in tablets and wireless plans to the Docteur Camille Marcoux Foundation, helping isolated patients connect with their loved ones and healthcare professionals.

“Today we are celebrating the exceptional connection of the world’s fastest wireless network to one of the country’s most isolated regions, a clear symbol of our long-standing commitment to deploying high-speed infrastructures to all Canadians, wherever they live,” said François Gratton, Executive Vice-President, Group President, TELUS, and Chair, TELUS Québec, TELUS Health, and TELUS Agriculture. “This second major milestone marks the end of one of TELUS’s most ambitious deployments ever. This new connectivity enables local businesses to go digital, healthcare professionals to use virtual technologies, young people to continue their studies online, and families to stay in touch with loved ones. Even more importantly, the 4G LTE wireless technology will also make travel safer.”

“This announcement as we begin a new year marks the start of a new connected era, an era of hope, revitalization, and economic prosperity for our beautiful region,” said Randy Jones, prefect of the Gulf of Saint Lawrence RCM. “The first Lower North Shore communities to receive high speed Internet have been linked to the rest of the world for a year now, and we can already see the true potential of connectivity. Lives have been saved thanks to the mobile network, new businesses have been created, and we can all stay virtually connected while we get through this unprecedented pandemic.”