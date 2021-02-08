 

Agora, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 22, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) (“Agora”), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after the close of U.S. markets on February 22, 2021. Agora will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 4Q and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Conference ID: 7134408

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7134408

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided above. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion (dial-in number: US 18554525696, International +61 2 81990299; same conference ID as shown above).

Please visit Agora’s investor relations website at https://investor.agora.io/investor-relations on February 22, 2021 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

About Agora

Agora’s mission is to make real-time engagement ubiquitous, allowing everyone to interact with anyone, in any app, anytime and anywhere. Agora’s cloud platform provides developers simple, flexible and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice engagement functionalities into their applications. Agora maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai, China and Santa Clara, California.

Investor Contact:
Fionna Chen
investor@agora.io

Media Contact:
Suzanne Nguyen
press@agora.io




