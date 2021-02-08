 

Pioneer Power Announces New $1.4 Million Distributed Generation Order

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPSI) ("Pioneer Power" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the manufacture, sale and service of electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment, today announced that it has been awarded a $1.4 million equipment order for its distributed generation equipment from CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), Pioneer Power’s channel partner. This order represents equipment for additional store locations for one of the nation’s largest mass-market retailers. The original award for a pilot program was awarded to Pioneer Power at the end of 2019.

The Company will provide Automatic Transfer Switches, specialty controls and circuit protective equipment. The order is expected to ship by the third quarter of 2021.

Nathan Mazurek, Pioneer Power's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Together with CleanSpark, our channel partner, we successfully completed testing for this distributed generation system at five locations in early 2020, and this order is the first in what we hope is a broad, national rollout. The success and the initiation of a larger footprint with this retailer is a testament to our ability to engineer and provide high quality solutions that meet their peak shaving and distributed generation needs. This order increases our backlog of orders, which was $11.3 million at September 30, 2020, and reinforces our confidence for a strong 2021 for our business.”

About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells and services a broad range of specialty electrical transmission, distribution and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial and backup power markets. The Company’s principal products include switchgear and engine-generator controls, complemented by a national field-service network to maintain and repair power generation assets. To learn more about Pioneer, please visit its website at www.pioneerpowersolutions.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) the Company’s ability to successfully increase its revenue and profit in the future, (ii) general economic conditions and their effect on demand for electrical equipment, (iii) the effects of fluctuations in the Company’s operating results, (iv) the fact that many of the Company’s competitors are better established and have significantly greater resources than the Company, (v) the Company’s dependence on a single customer for a large portion of its business, (vi) the potential loss or departure of key personnel, (vii) unanticipated increases in raw material prices or disruptions in supply, (viii) the Company’s ability to realize revenue reported in the Company’s backlog, (ix) future labor disputes, (x) changes in government regulations, (xi) the fact that the Company’s chairman, who controls a majority of the Company’s voting power, may develop interests that diverge from yours, (xii) the liquidity and trading volume of the Company’s common stock and (xiii) an outbreak of disease, epidemic or pandemic, such as the global coronavirus pandemic, or fear of such an event.

More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

