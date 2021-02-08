Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Talenom Plc; proposals of the Board of Directors

Notice is given to the shareholders of Talenom Plc to the Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on 3 March 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki. Shareholders and their proxy representatives may participate in the Annual General Meeting and exercise their shareholder rights only by voting in advance and by submitting counterproposals and asking questions in advance in accordance with this notice and other instruction given by the company. It is not possible to participate in the meeting in person. However, it is possible for the shareholders to follow the Annual General Meeting on the internet via video connection. Shareholders following the meeting in this way are not considered to participate in the Annual General Meeting. Instructions for shareholders to attend and follow the Annual General Meeting on the internet are provided under section C “Instructions for the participants in the Annual General Meeting”.

The Board of Directors of the company has resolved on exceptional meeting procedures based on the so-called temporary act which came into force on 3 October 2020. In order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has resolved to take the measures allowed by the said legislation so that the Annual General Meeting can be held in a predictable manner while ensuring the health and safety of the shareholders, employees and other stakeholders of the company.

A. MATTERS ON THE AGENDA OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The following matters will be considered at the Annual General Meeting:

1. Opening of the meeting

2. Calling the meeting to order

Jyrki Tähtinen will serve as chairperson of the meeting. In the event Jyrki Tähtinen is prevented from serving as the chairperson for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint the person they deem the most suitable to serve as the chairperson.

3. Election of person to scrutinize the minutes and to supervise the counting of votes

Matti Eilonen will scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of the votes. In the event Matti Eilonen is prevented from scrutinizing the minutes and supervising the counting of the votes for a weighty reason, the Board of Directors will appoint the person they deem the most suitable to scrutinize the minutes and supervise the counting of the votes.