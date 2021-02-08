 

SG Blocks to Provide Testing Services to KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading designer, innovator and fabricator of container-based structures, announced today that it will offer travelers rapid antigen testing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for COVID-19 via Clarity Mobile Ventures, the joint endeavor between SG Blocks and Clarity Diagnostics.

An SG Blocks D-Tec testing pod. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to continue to expand our healthcare testing services with Clarity’s highly rated Antigen test which is best in class. The Netherlands has instituted very clear and rigorous testing protocols for those wishing to enter the country, and we are excited to work with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and their passengers,” said SG Blocks Chairman & CEO Paul Galvin. “Working alongside specific airlines and LAX entities has been extremely rewarding in that we have been able to help various segments of the travel industry get back on their feet during a very tough time for everyone.”

Commencing Tuesday, February 9, testing will be offered 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. Testing appointments can be booked online and paid for at claritymv.com. The testing will be focused on serving KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, though testing will be available for all passengers.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then is customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to deploy its COVID-19 solutions as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.



