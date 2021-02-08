Nylabone Honors the Guide Dog Foundation's 75th Anniversary With Special Chew Toy Donation

“We recognize and appreciate the monumental value of carrying out an important mission for decades while demonstrating a high level of commitment and integrity,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “From all of us at Nylabone, we want to acknowledge our friends at the Guide Dog Foundation for their continued dedication to assistance dogs and the people they assist.”

Today Nylabone, a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (Nasdaq: CENT, CENTA), announced a new donation of chew toys to the Guide Dog Foundation in celebration of the organization’s 75 th anniversary. Founded in 1946, the Guide Dog Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that trains and places assistance dogs. Through its guide dog training program, dogs prepare to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to individuals who are blind or have low vision. The Nylabone donation will benefit the Foundation’s puppy raisers, volunteers who help care for, teach, and socialize future service animals as well as program puppies and dogs in their care.

Since 2018, Nylabone has supported the Guide Dog Foundation and its sister organization, America’s VetDogs. Nylabone’s ongoing chew toy donations help keep service dogs happy and busy throughout their training tenure. Through the Nylabone Cares program, Nylabone has supported and donated to hundreds of regional humane societies, SPCAs, dog shelters and rescues, K9 law enforcement groups, and other organizations dedicated to the wellbeing of animals and their people.

Nylabone’s contribution supports Central Garden & Pet’s Impact strategy, which is focused on making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on the health and security of supply chains, reducing waste, and investing in employee wellbeing. Nylabone’s donation is just one example of how Nylabone and Central are working to make an impact in the communities where our consumers live and work.

Nylabone’s chew toy donations will offer comfort to dogs as they prepare to enter the Guide Dog Foundation’s training program. Every canine is born with a natural instinct to chew, and Nylabone’s chew toys satisfy this urge while helping to ease stress. This relief is especially important once dogs undergo the Foundation’s meticulously constructed curriculum.

“We’re proud of the strong relationship we have built with Nylabone and grateful for their unwavering support,” says John Miller, President & CEO, Guide Dog Foundation & America’s VetDogs. “Dedicating the past three quarters of a century to training guide dogs, the Guide Dog Foundation knows the right chewing solutions can go a long way toward comforting a dog in training. Each chew toy donated will help a dog as they prepare for their life of service.”