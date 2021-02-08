 

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.02.2021, 21:00  |  38   |   |   

Company announcement – No. 6/ 2021

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S., February 8, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, has received information on transactions in Zealand's shares or related securities conducted by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons and hereby publishes the information on such transactions.

Please see the attached files.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S 
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation peptide-based medicines that change the lives of people living with metabolic and gastrointestinal diseases. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.

Zealand Pharma was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand Pharma’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.  

Forward-Looking Statement

The above information contains forward-looking statements that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release.

For further information, please contact: 

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Maeve Conneighton
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com

Zealand Pharma Media Relations 
David Rosen 
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com

Attachments


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transactions in Zealand Pharma shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or their closely associated persons Company announcement – No. 6/ 2021 Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S., February 8, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Nokia to help Deutsche Telekom’s optical transport network modernization
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Bitfarms Announces CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Zealand Pharma to Host R&D Day on March 5, 2021
01.02.21
Zealand Pharma completes registration of capital increase
27.01.21
Zealand Pharma announces completion of a directed issue and private placement of approx. 3.6 million new ordinary shares raising gross proceeds of approx. DKK 749 million
27.01.21
Zealand Pharma announces directed issue and private placement corresponding to approx. 10% of existing share capital
22.01.21
Zealand Pharma announces update to 2020 financial guidance