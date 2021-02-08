 

ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Event

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced its participation in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Larsen, will present at the conference from 10:50-11:20 a.m. (EST).

The event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available, on ITW’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.itw.com.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $12.6 billion in 2020. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact
Illinois Tool Works
Trisha Knych
Tel: 224.661.7566
mediarelations@itw.com 		                                  Investor Relations
Illinois Tool Works
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433
investorrelations@itw.com
     



