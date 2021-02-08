ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Event

GLENVIEW, Ill., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today announced its participation in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Michael Larsen, will present at the conference from 10:50-11:20 a.m. (EST).



The event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available, on ITW’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.itw.com .