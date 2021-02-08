Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qurate Retail, Inc.’s (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike George, and Executive Chairman, Greg Maffei, will host a conference call to discuss results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Friday, February 26th, at 8:30 a.m. (E.S.T.). After the close of market trading on Thursday, February 25th, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting fourth quarter of 2020 results, which can be found at http://ir.qurateretail.com/pressreleases. Following prepared remarks, the company will host a brief Q&A session during which management will accept questions regarding Qurate Retail. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 289-0571 or +1 (720) 543-0206, passcode 3812026, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.