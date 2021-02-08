 

California Water Service Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its fourth quarter and year-end 2020 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its teleconference to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the teleconference. Please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call.   The fourth quarter and year-end 2020 teleconference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-832-5130 or 1-509-844-0151 and keying in ID# 6114986. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 25, 2021 through April 22, 2021, at 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406, ID# 6114986. The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, Vice President, Corporate Development and Chief Regulatory Officer Paul G. Townsley, and Vice President, Controller, David B. Healey. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 9:00 a.m. ET.

About California Water Service Group
California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

Contact
Tom Smegal
408-367-8200 (analysts)

Shannon Dean
408-367-8243 (media)




Wertpapier


