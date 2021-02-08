 

U.S. Global Investors Announces a 100% Increase in Monthly Dividend

San Antonio, TX, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) (the “Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm with longstanding experience in global markets and specialized sectors, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a 100% increase in the monthly dividend, from $0.0025 per share to $0.0050.

The Board has approved an additional dividend payment in the month of February at the rate of $0.0025 per share. In addition to the already-approved $0.0025 payment on February 22, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, the Board has approved a second monthly dividend of $0.0025 to be paid February 26 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 16. The March dividend will be paid at the higher rate of $0.005 on March 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

“It’s a great source of pride for me that we’ve been able to consistently pay a monthly dividend since June 2007,” says Frank Holmes, Company CEO and Chief Investment Officer. “The 100% increase reflects the Board’s confidence in the Company’s growth in revenues and cash flow, as well as its ongoing strategic investment in HIVE Blockchain Technologies (“HIVE”), the world’s first publicly traded crypto-miner, and the only one that mines both Bitcoin and Ethereum.”  

For an update on the Company’s investment in HIVE, read the press release by clicking here.

Listen to a recording of the GROW financial results webcast for the second fiscal quarter of 2021 by clicking here.

####

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

Mr. Holmes serves on the board as non-executive chairman of HIVE and held shares and options at December 31, 2020. Effective August 31, 2018, Mr. Holmes was named Interim Executive Chairman of HIVE while a search for a new CEO is undertaken. 

CONTACT: Holly Schoenfeldt
U.S. Global Investors, Inc.
210.308.1268
hschoenfeldt@usfunds.com



