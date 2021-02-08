 

Shake Shack to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), will release Fourth Quarter 2020 financial results on February 25, 2021, after the market closes. In conjunction with the earnings release, Shake Shack will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Tara Comonte, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until March 3, 2021 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13714977.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.shakeshack.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Shake Shack
 Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics - ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to approximately 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 120 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack



