 

Oak Street Health Announces Secondary Offering

Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders. Such selling stockholders also intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,350,000 shares of Oak Street’s common stock. Oak Street will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering of common stock will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; via telephone at (800) 621-0687 or via email: prospectus@williamblair.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@psc.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

