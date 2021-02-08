CLEVELAND, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference being held virtually on February 16, 2021 at 10:10 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.