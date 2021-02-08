 

Parker Scheduled to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 16 at 10 10 a.m. Eastern Time

CLEVELAND, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference being held virtually on February 16, 2021 at 10:10 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.  A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 64 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

CONTACT: Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
aidan.gormley@parker.com

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
rjdavenport@parker.com



