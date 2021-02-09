splendid medien AG: Splendid Film: Successful MISFIT format becomes Netflix series

(Cologne/Amsterdam, 9.2.2021) - Filming of the MISFIT series for Netflix will start shortly. Splendid Film, Cologne/Amsterdam, and NewBe, Amsterdam, produce and supply the series, which is based on the plot of the successful Dutch cinema series MISFIT and was also produced by Splendid Film and NewBe.

In addition to MISFIT 3: De finale, which will be available on Netflix in the Netherlands and Belgium from April, MISFIT: De serie will also be a Netflix Original and can be seen worldwide on Netflix. Besides the main character Julia, played by the Dutch top influencer Djamila, other well-known characters and actors from the previous movies also appear in the series.

The highscool comedy series MISFIT was developed by Splendid Film and the Dutch production partner NewBe as an overall concept and quickly found international interest: In addition to the three MISFIT films in the Netherlands and Belgium, the MISFIT concept was adapted in other countries. Remakes with well-known domestic influencers and actors were made in Germany and Poland, and also in Latin America and South Africa the stories about Julia and her friends find their way to the cinema. This makes MISFIT the most successful film export product of the Netherlands.

On the plot of the new MISFIT series on Netflix: Julia and her friends are working on a cool musical with their own music and choreography. In the middle of her preparations, the new school director Agnes bursts and forbids them to continue. Her motto is: discipline, good grades and a lot of learning - and this is not compatible with the work on the musical. But Agnes didn't count on Julia's determination. Will the friends manage to perform their dream musical and reclaim "their" school?