Philadelphia Cream Cheese Launches Single-Serve Cheesecake to Help Avoid ‘The Last-Bite Dilemma’

From makeshift work-from-home spaces to splitting household chores, this past year couples were forced to share much more than usual. One major pain point is sharing that last bite of food, especially when it comes to sharing something particularly delicious, like cheesecake. In fact, 53% of couples say they have argued over sharing the last bite of dessert. 1 With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, there is no better time to provide the solution that all couples have been hoping for. Philadelphia Cream Cheese is providing couples an escape from ‘the last-bite dilemma’ with the launch of NEW Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble – a personal serving of Philadelphia Cheesecake that you don’t have to share.

For the launch of new Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble, the brand is showing how the last bite dilemma can escalate in a short film featuring real-life couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. In the video, Ashley and Jared work with a couple’s therapist on their sharing issues, starting with the last bite of a piece of cheesecake.

To ensure sharing dessert is not an issue for couples on the most romantic day of the year, the makers of Philadelphia Cream Cheese are offering free Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble during Valentine’s day weekend (2/9/21 – 2/14/21), while supplies last. Simply go to this ibotta link to access the offer.

For those whose sharing problems extend beyond cheesecake and the ‘last-bite dilemma,’ the brand is taking it a step further by offering $150 to selected participants to help pay for couples therapy to ease some of the tension. In fact, a recent survey found 1 in 3 couples are considering going to couples therapy due to spending more time together during the pandemic2. Couples can enter for a chance to receive a check to help cover the cost of a couples therapy session up to $150 on www.philadelphiacheesecakecrumble.com.3

New Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble are available in packs of two, convenient single-serve cups at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $3.99. Philadelphia Cheesecake Crumble is a new line of indulgent, three-layer cheesecakes with fruit or chocolate sauce on the bottom, a rich and creamy cheesecake filling, and a graham cracker or cookie crumble topping. The product is available in 4 flavors – Strawberry, Original, Cherry and Chocolate Hazelnut.

1Consumer Responses were collected through an online survey using Ask Suzy. The survey fielded between 1/19/2021 – 1/20/2021. Q: Have you ever argued with your partner over sharing the last bit of a dessert? bite, or serving of food?

2Responses were collected through an online survey using Ask Suzy. The survey fielded between 1/19/2021 – 1/20/2021. Q: Have you considered going to couples therapy due to spending more time together during the pandemic?

3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 OR OLDER (OR 19 FOR RESIDENTS OF AL AND NE). VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Sweepstakes ends 2/23/21. For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit www.philadelphiacheesecakecrumble.com. Sponsor: Kraft Heinz Foods Company, 200 E Randolph, Chicago, IL 60601.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

