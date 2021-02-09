 

Microbix Announces Material First Sales of Viral Transport Medium

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Initial Production of 50,000 Vials Entirely Sold

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF, Microbix), a life sciences innovator and exporter, is pleased to announce material first sales of its viral transport medium (generically known as VTM and branded as DxTM) that supports Canadian RT-PCR (molecular) testing for the virus causing COVID-19 disease. First sales of 50,000 vials (approximately one lot) have now been made to a private-market client at Microbix’s targeted pricing for this newly-available product.

At the request of the Government of Ontario, Microbix has created a secure and locally-based supply of high-quality VTM, any shortage of which limits capacity for COVID-19 testing. Microbix has begun its DxTM production at about 50,000 vials per week, with steps now underway to increase that rate of production to 100,000 vials per week and the objective of reaching that doubling in fiscal Q2 (the quarter ended March 31, 2021). Further scale-up and automation is planned to attain Ontario’s original request for production of over 400,000 vials of DxTM per week by the end of Microbix’s fiscal 2021 (September 30, 2021).

Additional production lots will be released on a weekly basis starting this week. Subject to fulfilling orders from the Government of Ontario and its designates, DxTM is now available for use throughout Canada, manufactured and distributed under Microbix’s Health Canada Medical Devices Establishment License (MDEL) and its ISO quality management systems. The suitability of DxTM has been evaluated across multiple test platforms and it is being produced entirely at Microbix’s facilities in Mississauga, Ontario, with its critical ingredients and materials sourced from Canadian suppliers.

Microbix remains engaged with the principal supply-chain organization supporting hospitals in Ontario to procure DxTM for testing programs within the province. However, until Microbix’s supply is procured by the Government of Ontario or its designates, DxTM will continue to be made available on a first-come-first-served basis – including to other provinces and private testing organizations.

DxTM is provided in a vial that is sized to accommodate nasopharyngeal swab segments of up to 10 cm in length. Internal and external studies indicate excellent viral RNA recovery and strong product shelf-life. Further DxTM information is available at www.microbix.com and purchase enquiries can be made by e-mail to customer.service@microbix.com. COVID-19 testing organizations are also encouraged to use Microbix’s PROCEEDx “RUO” samples or REDx “IVD” controls to support molecular or antigen tests.

