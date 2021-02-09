DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous New production site in Taiwan will also be used for the production of UV projection scanners 09.02.2021 / 13:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

New production site in Taiwan will also be used for the production of UV projection scanners

Garching, February 9, 2021 - SUSS MicroTec, a leading provider of systems and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, today announced to resume the production of UV projection scanner systems that was discontinued early 2020. Going forward, the scanners will no longer be manufactured in the USA, but at our new production site in Taiwan. The first machines will be manufactured and delivered from the Taiwan factory later in 2021. The market expectations for UV projection scanners have improved considerably compared to last year. The interest of potential customers in our scanner technology has increased significantly, as high capital investments are currently directed into the addressed market segment. In addition to negotiations about the purchase of several machines for the next years, short-term purchase intentions are expected to be realized. The significant improvement of market prospects and conditions enabled an attractive business case. Under these new conditions, the management board has decided to restart production in our new facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.

In early 2020, due to weak market expectations for the product lines UV projection scanners and laser tools, the management board had decided to discontinue production and marketing of these product lines at the site in Corona, USA. The short-term investment forecasts of potential customers were very low at that time, so that a continuation of the product lines would have resulted in high annual cash outflows.

The Management Board expects that the UV projection scanners produced in Taiwan will already make a positive contribution to earnings this year.

Legal Disclaimer



All statements in this release other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "should", "may", "will", "plan" and similar words and terms used in relation to the enterprise are meant to indicate forward-looking statements of this kind. The company accepts no obligation toward the general public to update or correct forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, as a result of which actual events may diverge numerically from expectations. The forward-looking statements reflect the view at the time they were made.

Contact:SUSS MicroTec SEFranka SchielkeHead of IRSchleissheimer Strasse 9085748 Garching, DeutschlandTel.: +49 89 32007-161Fax: +49 89 32007-451Email: franka.schielke@suss.com

09.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 4444 33420 E-mail: franka.schielke@suss.com Internet: www.suss.com ISIN: DE000A1K0235 WKN: A1K023 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1167051

End of News DGAP News Service

1167051 09.02.2021