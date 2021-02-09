 

DGAP-News New production site in Taiwan will also be used for the production of UV projection scanners

New production site in Taiwan will also be used for the production of UV projection scanners

Garching, February 9, 2021 - SUSS MicroTec, a leading provider of systems and process solutions for the semiconductor industry and related markets, today announced to resume the production of UV projection scanner systems that was discontinued early 2020. Going forward, the scanners will no longer be manufactured in the USA, but at our new production site in Taiwan. The first machines will be manufactured and delivered from the Taiwan factory later in 2021. The market expectations for UV projection scanners have improved considerably compared to last year. The interest of potential customers in our scanner technology has increased significantly, as high capital investments are currently directed into the addressed market segment. In addition to negotiations about the purchase of several machines for the next years, short-term purchase intentions are expected to be realized. The significant improvement of market prospects and conditions enabled an attractive business case. Under these new conditions, the management board has decided to restart production in our new facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.

In early 2020, due to weak market expectations for the product lines UV projection scanners and laser tools, the management board had decided to discontinue production and marketing of these product lines at the site in Corona, USA. The short-term investment forecasts of potential customers were very low at that time, so that a continuation of the product lines would have resulted in high annual cash outflows.

The Management Board expects that the UV projection scanners produced in Taiwan will already make a positive contribution to earnings this year.

Contact:
SUSS MicroTec SE
Franka Schielke
Head of IR
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching, Deutschland
Tel.: +49 89 32007-161
Fax: +49 89 32007-451
Email: franka.schielke@suss.com

