 

Westlake Chemical Partners Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2020 Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE: WLKP) will release its fourth quarter and full year earnings for 2020 prior to the market opening on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (11:00 a.m. Central Time) on the same day to discuss the earnings release.

To access the conference call, dial (855) 765-5686, or (234) 386-2848 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and reference passcode 3925687.

The conference call will also be available via webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vsdxow8m and the earnings release can be obtained via the company's Web page at, https://investors.wlkpartners.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after its conclusion for seven days. To hear a replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The replay passcode is 3925687.

About Westlake Chemical Partners:

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Chemical Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns an 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.



