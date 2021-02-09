 

Lightning eMotors Names New Chief Revenue Officer

Lightning eMotors (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”), a leading provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced Kash Sethi as its new chief revenue officer. Sethi will join the senior leadership team and lead business development as Lightning eMotors transitions to being a public company via its business combination with GigCapital3, Inc. (“GigCapital3”) (NYSE: GIK).

Kash Sethi, Lightning eMotors' new chief revenue officer, will be responsible for delivering a best-in-class customer experience to Lightning’s existing and potential customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

Most recently, Sethi served as vice president of sales at Motiv Power Systems (“Motiv”), an EV technology provider for commercial vehicles, where he spearheaded engagement with fleet customers, truck and bus vehicle partners, dealers, and policy stakeholders.

“Our business is at an inflection point,” said Tim Reeser, chief executive officer of Lightning eMotors. “We’re working to quickly and substantially support the tremendous growth we are witnessing in customer demand. That means we have to scale our high-touch customer engagement model to support both direct customer education and engagement, as well as deep channel engagement. Kash has demonstrated throughout his career a strong customer commitment, an understanding of what fleets need in order to become long-term repeat customers, and the ability to assemble and scale a world-class team.

“With Kash, we’re adding another member to our C-Suite who is an engineer by trade and a long-term electric vehicle industry expert,” Reeser said. “We want customers and partners alike to understand that Lightning has the credibility and experience to maintain our leadership in commercial electric vehicles.”

Sethi will serve as a member of Lightning eMotors’ executive team and be responsible for building and managing the team responsible for selling, closing, and delivering a best-in-class customer relationship experience to existing and potential customers. Among his responsibilities, he will provide strategic direction to increase overall company revenue.

“Lightning has the industry’s broadest portfolio of commercial EVs,” Sethi said. “Their vehicles feature proven technology, and the company has emerged as a dominant player in this fast-growing space. Lightning recently expanded manufacturing capacity and is committed to funding additional research and development. It’s a really exciting place to be, and I look forward to an exciting ride in the years ahead.”

