 

Klövern signs the first lease contract in New York

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Klövern has signed a lease contract with chef Matthew Kenney for approximately 730 sq.m. of restaurant space at the ground and lower levels at 1245 Broadway in New York. The new office project is located at the corner of Broadway and 31st Street in Manhattan. The tenant is expected to open operations in the second quarter of 2022 and the lease term is ten years.

1245 Broadway, a 23-story modern office building, is Klövern’s largest ongoing project and is being developed in collaboration with the locally based company GDS Development Management (GDSNY). The building will be LEED Silver certified and offer office spaces with the latest technology in air quality and touchless systems.

“We are very happy to announce the first lease contract in our largest ongoing project, 1245 Broadway. The rent level is in line with our original expectations. Matthew Kenney’s full-service restaurant and catering operation will offer great added value to the building, its tenants and visitors”, says Klövern’s CEO Rutger Arnhult.

Matthew Kenney is a well-known American chef, entrepreneur, author and educator. Kenney is the owner of more than 40 restaurants in 20 cities on five continents around the world.

Klövern AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 70 458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@klovern.se
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

 

 

 

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Klövern signs the first lease contract in New York Klövern has signed a lease contract with chef Matthew Kenney for approximately 730 sq.m. of restaurant space at the ground and lower levels at 1245 Broadway in New York. The new office project is located at the corner of Broadway and 31st Street in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Plug Power’s $2B+ Capital Raise Marks the Largest Bought Deal in the CleanTech Sector
BOQI International Medical Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Chongqing Guoyitang Hospital
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
TAAT Finalizes Engagement with Omnichannel CPG Sales Agency CROSSMARK, With Access to Over 100,000 ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Klövern issues green bonds of SEK 2,500 million and announces results from tender offer for the outstanding 2018/2021 SEK bonds
29.01.21
Klövern considers issuance of green SEK bonds and announces tender offer for the outstanding 2018/2021 SEK bonds
27.01.21
Klövern signs a contract for extension of a rental contract encompassing approximately 10,500 sq.m. in Kista
18.01.21
Klövern acquires two properties in Lund and Malmö for SEK 113 million
15.01.21
Nykredit Bank A/S is new dealer under Klövern’s unsecured MTN Program