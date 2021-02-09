Denny’s Continues International Expansion

“Mr. Larach and his group are outstanding brand ambassadors in Central America, operationally focused on excellent guest service,” stated John Miller, Denny’s Chief Executive Officer. “This latest restaurant opening during the pandemic is another display of confidence in the durability of this brand, and we are excited by the opportunity to serve increasingly more guests in Central America.”

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant chains, today announced the opening of its third restaurant in Guatemala, located on Vista Hermosa Blvd. in Guatemala City. The new restaurant is owned and operated by the Honduras-based franchisee, Grupo Comidas, led by Roberto Larach, an existing and experienced Denny’s franchise partner.

Grupo Comidas is an experienced franchise group that currently operates six Denny’s restaurants in Honduras, three in Guatemala and two in El Salvador. The new Guatemala restaurant marks the eleventh restaurant in the region. In addition to Denny’s restaurants, Grupo Comidas currently operates 60 Pizza Hut locations and 15 KFC restaurants in the region.

“We are thrilled to announce our latest Denny’s restaurant opening and the continuation of our development plans, despite the challenges posed by the pandemic,” said Mr. Larach, Denny’s franchisee. “Denny’s is a family favorite, and we are excited about the growth potential for the brand in the region over the next several years.”

Steve Dunn, Denny’s Senior Vice President & Chief Global Development Officer, added, “Denny’s is one of the largest family-dining chains across the globe, and we are delighted by the continued growth in Central America. We look forward to finding additional qualified partners like Mr. Larach and his team to further expand Denny’s international footprint.”

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 30, 2020, Denny’s had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 146 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny's investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Curt Nichols 877-784-7167 Media Contact: Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners 646-428-0629