 

MKS Instruments Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on March 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 22, 2021.

Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the company's Board of Directors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, electronic control technology, reactive gas generation and delivery, power generation and delivery, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, optics, precision motion control, vibration control and laser-based manufacturing systems solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding MKS’ dividend program and any future dividend payment obligations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are cash available for distribution, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay MKS’ obligations, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global economy and financial markets, including any restrictions on MKS’ operations and the operations of MKS’ customers and suppliers resulting from public health requirements and government mandates, and the other factors described in MKS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Ryzhik
Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: 978.557.5180
Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com




