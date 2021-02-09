 

Huron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 15:05  |  19   |   |   

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

James H. Roth, chief executive officer, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed at Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

Huron is a global consultancy that collaborates with clients to drive strategic growth, ignite innovation and navigate constant change. Through a combination of strategy, expertise and creativity, we help clients accelerate operational, digital and cultural transformation, enabling the change they need to own their future. By embracing diverse perspectives, encouraging new ideas and challenging the status quo, we create sustainable results for the organizations we serve. Learn more at www.huronconsultinggroup.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. James H. Roth, chief executive officer, and John …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
OPDIVO (nivolumab) in Combination with CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) Shows Sustained Survival and ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Huron Closes Acquisition of Unico Solution
28.01.21
Huron Named ‘Best Place To Work For LGBTQ Equality’
14.01.21
Huron Announces 12 Senior-Level Promotions