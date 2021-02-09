Huron Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

James H. Roth, chief executive officer, and John D. Kelly, chief financial officer, will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time).

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended Dec. 31, 2020, after the market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

The conference call is being webcast by NASDAQ and can be accessed at Huron’s website at http://ir.huronconsultinggroup.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the webcast and for 90 days thereafter.

ABOUT HURON

