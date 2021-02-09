 

Invitation to presentation of Better Collective’s Q4 report 2020

Better Collective, a leading sports betting media group, will publish its interim financial report for the period January 1 – December 31, 2020, on February 24, 2021, at 8.00 a.m CET.

A telephone conference will be held at 10.00 a.m. CET on the same day by CEO Jesper Søgaard and CFO Flemming Pedersen. The presentation will simultaneously be webcasted, and both the telephone conference and the webcast offer an opportunity to ask questions.

Dial in details for participants
Confirmation Code:            6573033

Denmark:                        +45 32 72 04 17
Sweden:                          +46 (0)8 56618467
United Kingdom:              +44 (0)8444819752

Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/msczk4rq

The webcast can also be accessed from www.bettercollective.com and the presentation will be available from 8.00 a.m. CET.

Contacts
Investor Relations:          Christina Bastius Thomsen         +45 2363 8844
e-mail:                           investor@bettercollective.com

 

About Better Collective Better Collective is a global sports betting media group that develops digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through innovative products and technologies and by creating transparency in the online betting market. Its portfolio of platforms and products include bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, HLTV.org, the world’s leading esports media and community focusing on competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), and vegasinsider.com, a leading source for sports betting information in the US. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

Attachment




Wertpapier


