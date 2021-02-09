 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Continues Expansion of Power Management Capabilities with SemiQ Third Generation SiC Diode Modules

Supports Electric Vehicles, Uninterruptible Power Supplies, Solar Power, and Other Renewable Energy Applications

LAFOX, Ill., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of the new SemiQ third generation SiC diode modules. All four modules have been qualified via the JEDEC standard reliability test and come in a SOT-227 package. Samples provided globally upon request.

With over 20M hours of testing, GEN3 is designed and built for reliability and ruggedness with high breakdown voltage and high surge current rating. SemiQ’s third-generation SiC modules are available in 650V/1200V, 50A/100A configurations and are suited for applications including but not limited to:

  • Renewable energy
  • Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
  • UPS
  • Solar Power
  • Fuel Cell Power Systems

Available SiC Modules:

“Our team is very excited about SemiQ’s GEN3 SiC modules. These products expand our power management capabilities and provide greater value add to our customers working in these key growth markets,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

“This partnership expands the SemiQ product line to an even wider group of customers by leveraging Richardson’s world-class distribution expertise and application knowledge,” said Michael T. Robinson, President of SemiQ.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About SemiQ

SemiQ designs, develops and manufactures Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors as well as 150mm SiC epitaxial wafers. SiC Diodes and MOSFETs are available in both discrete and module form factors as well as bare die and wafer form. SemiQ also offers power conversion application expertise which includes sub system design and semi-custom modules. SemiQ serves the following end markets: Electric Vehicle Chargers and Charging Stations; Power Factor Correction (PFC); Output Rectification; Power Supplies including Server Farms; Solar Panel Inverters, Welding, Medical Equipment; and Motor Drives. SemiQ's manufacturing and engineering facilities are located in Lake Forest, California. The company is uniquely positioned with a fully redundant SiC supply chain.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com




