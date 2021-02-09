 

Labcorp Announces Key Appointments to Oncology Leadership Team

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 17:02  |  35   |   |   

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced the appointments of Prasanth Reddy, MD, MPH, and Robert Phillips, PhD, to its oncology team, advancing Labcorp’s leadership position and capabilities in cancer diagnosis, treatment, and drug development.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005900/en/

Photo (Courtesy of Labcorp): Prasanth Reddy, MD, PhD

Dr. Reddy will serve as senior vice president and enterprise oncology head of the company’s enterprise oncology unit, and Dr. Phillips will be vice president and head of enterprise oncology science. The enterprise oncology unit will utilize the combined assets of the drug development and diagnostics businesses, leveraging biomarkers and companion diagnostics to help bring the right treatment to the right patient at the right time.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Reddy and Dr. Phillips to our oncology leadership team,” said Dr. Paul Kirchgraber, CEO, Labcorp Drug Development. “We are proud to be a leader in advancing science and innovation in cancer diagnosis and discovering new therapies to serve pharmaceutical companies, oncologists, researchers, and patients. We will continue to expand our capabilities in oncology, and we are excited to build a world-class leadership team in this area.”

Dr. Reddy was most recently vice president of medical affairs at Foundation Medicine, Inc. (FMI). He is triple board-certified in internal medicine, medical oncology, and hematology, and he practiced medicine and served in leadership positions for more than 10 years in various clinical settings including academia, private practice, and managed care. Prior to FMI, Dr. Reddy worked as a national leader developing oncology service line treatment pathways at the Adventist Health System. Dr. Reddy earned a bachelor’s degree in microbiology and psychology from Kansas State University, and he earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas Medical Center, where he also completed his internal medicine residency and clinical hematology and oncology fellowship. Dr. Reddy obtained a master’s degree in public health through a National Institutes of Health Clinical Research Curriculum Award (K30) and is an alumnus of Harvard Business School. Additionally, he is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and is a Certified Physician Executive.

