ExOne Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by ExOne. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. ExOne also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold in the public offering.

ExOne intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including strategic investments.