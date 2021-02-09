 

ExOne Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by ExOne. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. ExOne also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of shares sold in the public offering.

ExOne intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including strategic investments.

Canaccord Genuity and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on April 23, 2018 and February 9, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering that form a part of the registration statement, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Before investing in the offering, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus in their entirety as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by email at prospectus@cgf.com or Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

