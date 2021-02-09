 

Amedisys Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), announced today that it will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market closes on February 24, 2021. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 25, 2021.

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (Toll-Free) or (412) 902-1028 (Toll). A replay of the conference call will be available through March 25, 2021. To listen to the replay, use dial-in number (877) 660-6853 (Toll-Free) or (201) 612-7415 (Toll) and enter conference ID # 13715337.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through our website on our Investor Relations section at the following web address: http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:
Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations
855.259.2046
IR@amedisys.com




