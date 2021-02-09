Macy’s, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Provide an Update on its Polaris Strategy

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results before the opening of financial markets on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. At the same time, management will provide an update on its Polaris strategy.

The company will webcast a call with financial analysts and investors that day at 8:00 a.m. ET. Macy’s, Inc.’s webcast, along with the associated presentation, is accessible to the media and general public via the company's website at www.macysinc.com. Please note that, given the strategy update, this quarter’s call is scheduled for 90 minutes.