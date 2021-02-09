Evolving Gold settles Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) announces that it has entered into an agreement to settle $67,380 of debt owing to a single creditor, through the issuance of 147,616 common shares.



All shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.