Hostess Brands, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24, 2021

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and marketer of snacks including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman wafers and cookies and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Wednesday, March 10, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13714974.