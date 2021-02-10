Upland Software to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on February 24
Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD) today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 after market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call will follow at 4:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Upland’s financial results and business outlook. The call can be accessed via a webcast on investor.uplandsoftware.com, or by dialing 1-866-270-1533 in the United States or +1-412-317-0797 if outside the United States, using the conference identification number: 10151107.
Following the completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be made available on investor.uplandsoftware.com.
