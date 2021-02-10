 

ARHT Prices $6 Million Overnight Marketed Equity Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 16:19  |  35   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ART) ("ARHT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced overnight marketed offering, it has entered into an agency agreement with Leede Jones Gable Inc. (the “Agent”) to sell 25,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.24 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $6,000,000 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.33 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering; provided, however, that if volume weight average price of the Company's common shares is greater than $0.70 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants. The Company will endeavour to list the Warrants on the TSX Venture Exchange (the"TSXV").

The Company has granted the Agent an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering on same terms exercisable at any time up to 30 days following the closing of the Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 25, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions, including regulatory approval, including that of the TSXV.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to: i) increase direct and channel marketing programs; ii) increase inventory levels; iii) increase personnel and sales support programs; iv) develop in-house technical expertise; v) grow sales team and authorized partner program; vi) product and software development; vii) develop patent portfolio; and viii) working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of short form prospectus in each of the Provinces of Canada (other than Quebec).

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Prices $6 Million Overnight Marketed Equity Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ART) ("ARHT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Announces US$350 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
FDA approves Libtayo (Cemiplimab-rwlc) as first immunotherapy indicated for patients with advanced ...
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. Completes Upsized $414,000,000 Initial Public Offering
GENFIT Announces Publication of Positive Results from the Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating ...
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
Gen Z marks the spot: Online is on target for reaching the new influencer
Revive Therapeutics Receives Receipt for Final Short-Form Prospectus for Previously Announced $20 ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
ARHT Announces Overnight Marketed Equity Financing
08.02.21
ARHT Media Announces New Strategic Partnership With Liaison Technology Group Including A Permanent Capture and Demo Studio In The Chicago Area
20.01.21
ARHT Media Beams Professional Convention Management Association's President & CEO Sherrif Karamat From Toronto To Singapore To Kick-off Annual Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un