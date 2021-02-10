Applied Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Offering of 3,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, to advance clinical and preclinical development of its product candidates, prepare for commercialization and other general corporate purposes.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that it plans to make a public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, in an underwritten registered public offering. The Company expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 450,000 additional shares of its common stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and UBS Investment Bank are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the final size or terms of the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a previously filed effective registration statement (including a base prospectus) and a preliminary prospectus supplement. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or UBS Securities LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, by telephone at (888) 827-7275 or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the proposed offering.