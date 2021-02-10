 

Luis Orbegoso Named Allegion Americas Business Leader

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 22:30  |  51   |   |   

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today named Luis Orbegoso as senior vice president of Allegion Americas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005863/en/

Luis Orbegoso, Senior Vice President of Allegion Americas (Photo: Business Wire)

Luis Orbegoso, Senior Vice President of Allegion Americas (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new executive leadership role, Orbegoso is responsible for a business that generates approximately $2 billion in annual revenue and is supported by more than 7,000 employees across Canada, Mexico and the United States. He will report directly to Allegion Chairman, President and CEO David D. Petratis.

“The Allegion family is both honored and excited to add Luis to our executive team,” Petratis said. “Luis brings a wealth of diverse leadership experiences spanning multiple industries, geographies and cultures and has a track record of guiding teams through transformation, with a focus on operational and customer excellence. He possesses a deep understanding of smart-home security, cloud technology, consumer access solutions, as well as commercial and institutional safety, which support our strategic priorities.”

Orbegoso served as president and chief operating officer of American Residential Services (ARS) from 2017 to 2020, where he was responsible for all day-to-day operations across the United States and approximately 6,700 employees. During his tenure there, Orbegoso’s accomplishments included standardizing field processes of the company’s more than 70 branches; developing a new and highly effective channel for lead generation in the smart-home market; and driving significant improvements that led to margin expansion, among other things.

Prior to that, Orbegoso served as president of ADT Business at ADT Corporation – currently ADT Inc. (ADT) – where he oversaw the growth strategy of its security and automation segment serving small and mid-sized business owners. At ADT, Orbegoso established a standalone division within the company, introduced innovative new products and services and optimized distribution channels.

Orbegoso’s security industry experience further extends to his earlier role as president of the global detection and alarm businesses at UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a subsidiary of United Technologies Corporation (UTC) at the time, as well as his role as president of Lenel Systems International, Inc., a division of UTC's fire and security segment. Orbegoso’s career additionally includes 13 years with General Electric in a variety of sales, marketing and general management roles, culminating in his post as chief marketing officer of GE Equipment Services.

“This opportunity to help drive growth at Allegion – a well-known and trusted innovator in the security industry – is exciting,” Orbegoso said. “It’s clear that the company and the Americas business is in a fantastic position to deliver seamless access with powerful brands and key business relationships. I'm inspired by the people and the vision.”

Orbegoso earned an executive M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He additionally holds the Six Sigma Master Black Belt process improvement certification.

“Luis is very well-rounded, with experiences and leadership commitments that align to Allegion values and our vision of seamless access and a safer world,” Petratis added. “I look forward to his contributions to our Allegion Americas business and our leadership team.”

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $2.9 billion in revenue in 2019 and sells products in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Luis Orbegoso Named Allegion Americas Business Leader Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today named Luis Orbegoso as senior vice president of Allegion Americas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Allegion to Attend Barclays’ Industrial Select Conference 2021
05.02.21
Allegion’s Board Increases Quarterly Dividend by 13%
19.01.21
Allegion Schedules Conference Call, Webcast to Announce 2020 Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year Results