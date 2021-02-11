Bufab Group Year-end report 2020
Strong increase in sales and profitability in a challenging world
Fourth quarter of 2020
- Net sales rose by 10 percent to SEK 1,238 million (1,124), of which +10 percent was organic
- Order intake increased by 13 percent and was higher than net sales
- Operating profit (EBITA) rose to SEK 121 million (73) corresponding to an operating margin of 9.8 percent (6.5)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.03 (1.03)
Full-year 2020
- Net sales rose by 9 percent to SEK 4,756 million (4,348), of which -5 percent was organic
- Order intake increased by 11 percent and was higher than net sales
- Operating profit (EBITA) rose to SEK 482 million (384) corresponding to an operating margin of
10.1 percent (8.8)
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.04 (6.75)
- Operating cash flow increased to SEK 540 million (351)
- In 2020, Bufab achieved its highest annual sales, operating profit and earnings per share ever
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2,75 per share (0.00)
The Group in Brief
|Quarter 4
|Δ
|Jan-Dec
|Δ
|SEK million
|2020
|2019
|%
|2020
|2019
|%
|Order intake
|1,299
|1,148
|13
|4,827
|4,354
|11
|Net sales
|1,238
|1,124
|10
|4,756
|4,348
|9
|Gross profit
|323
|297
|9
|1,252
|1,183
|6
|%
|26.1
|26.4
|26.3
|27.2
|Operating expenses*
|-202
|-224
|-10
|-771
|-799
|-4
|%
|-16.3
|-20.0
|-16.2
|-18.4
|Operating profit (EBITA)*
|121
|73
|66
|482
|384
|26
|%
|9.8
|6.5
|10.1
|8.8
|Operating profit
|114
|67
|70
|452
|368
|23
|%
|9.2
|6.0
|9.5
|8.5
|Profit after tax
|76
|39
|96
|299
|253
|18
|Earnings per share, SEK
|2.03
|1.03
|97
|8.04
|6.75
|19
|Dividend per share, SEK
|-
|-
|2,75**
|-
|Operating cash flow
|166
|94
|77
|540
|351
|54
CEO's Overview
