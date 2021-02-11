Bufab Group Year-end report 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.02.2021, 07:30 | 57 | 0 | 0 11.02.2021, 07:30 | Strong increase in sales and profitability in a challenging world

Fourth quarter of 2020 Net sales rose by 10 percent to SEK 1,238 million (1,124), of which +10 percent was organic

Order intake increased by 13 percent and was higher than net sales

Operating profit (EBITA) rose to SEK 121 million (73) corresponding to an operating margin of 9.8 percent (6.5)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.03 (1.03)

Full-year 2020 Net sales rose by 9 percent to SEK 4,756 million (4,348), of which -5 percent was organic

Order intake increased by 11 percent and was higher than net sales

Operating profit (EBITA) rose to SEK 482 million (384) corresponding to an operating margin of

10.1 percent (8.8)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.04 (6.75)

Operating cash flow increased to SEK 540 million (351)

In 2020, Bufab achieved its highest annual sales, operating profit and earnings per share ever

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2,75 per share (0.00)

The Group in Brief Quarter 4 Δ Jan-Dec Δ SEK million 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 % Order intake 1,299 1,148 13 4,827 4,354 11 Net sales 1,238 1,124 10 4,756 4,348 9 Gross profit 323 297 9 1,252 1,183 6 % 26.1 26.4 26.3 27.2 Operating expenses* -202 -224 -10 -771 -799 -4 % -16.3 -20.0 -16.2 -18.4 Operating profit (EBITA)* 121 73 66 482 384 26 % 9.8 6.5 10.1 8.8 Operating profit 114 67 70 452 368 23 % 9.2 6.0 9.5 8.5 Profit after tax 76 39 96 299 253 18 Earnings per share, SEK 2.03 1.03 97 8.04 6.75 19 Dividend per share, SEK - - 2,75** - Operating cash flow 166 94 77 540 351 54 CEO's Overview Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



