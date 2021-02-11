 

Bufab Group Year-end report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 07:30  |  57   |   |   

Strong increase in sales and profitability in a challenging world


Fourth quarter of 2020

  • Net sales rose by 10 percent to SEK 1,238 million (1,124), of which +10 percent was organic
  • Order intake increased by 13 percent and was higher than net sales
  • Operating profit (EBITA) rose to SEK 121 million (73) corresponding to an operating margin of 9.8 percent (6.5)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.03 (1.03)


Full-year 2020

  • Net sales rose by 9 percent to SEK 4,756 million (4,348), of which -5 percent was organic
  • Order intake increased by 11 percent and was higher than net sales
  • Operating profit (EBITA) rose to SEK 482 million (384) corresponding to an operating margin of
    10.1 percent (8.8)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.04 (6.75)
  • Operating cash flow increased to SEK 540 million (351)
  • In 2020, Bufab achieved its highest annual sales, operating profit and earnings per share ever
  • The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2,75 per share (0.00)


The Group in Brief

           Quarter 4 Δ           Jan-Dec Δ
SEK million 2020 2019 % 2020 2019 %
Order intake 1,299 1,148 13 4,827 4,354 11
Net sales 1,238 1,124 10 4,756 4,348 9
Gross profit 323 297 9 1,252 1,183 6
% 26.1 26.4   26.3 27.2  
Operating expenses* -202 -224 -10 -771 -799 -4
% -16.3 -20.0   -16.2 -18.4  
Operating profit (EBITA)* 121 73 66 482 384 26
% 9.8 6.5   10.1 8.8  
Operating profit 114 67 70 452 368 23
% 9.2 6.0   9.5 8.5  
Profit after tax 76 39 96 299 253 18
Earnings per share, SEK 2.03 1.03 97 8.04 6.75 19
Dividend per share, SEK - -   2,75** -  
Operating cash flow 166 94 77 540 351 54

CEO's Overview

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bufab Group Year-end report 2020 Strong increase in sales and profitability in a challenging world Fourth quarter of 2020 Net sales rose by 10 percent to SEK 1,238 million (1,124), of which +10 percent was organicOrder intake increased by 13 percent and was higher than net …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Panbela Provides Update on Current Clinical Trial: Decision to Hold Administration of SBP-101
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units