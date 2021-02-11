SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 11.02.2021, 12:02 | 26 | 0 |
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Schütze
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman of the Board/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
590 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
590 shares
DKK 480,319
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Morten Hübbe
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Vice-chairman of the Board/Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
382 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
382 shares
DKK 310,986
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Simon Jeffreys
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
306 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
306 shares
DKK 249,115
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hervé Couturier
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s
|
DKK 814.10
207 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
207 shares
DKK 168,519
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Adam Warby
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Audit and Risk Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volumes(s)
|
DKK 814.10
240 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
240 shares
DKK 195,384
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Joan Binstock
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Audit and Risk Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volumes(s)
|
DKK 814.10
240 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
240 shares
DKK 195,384
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Else Braathen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Audit and Risk Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volumes(s)
|
DKK 814.10
240 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
240 shares
DKK 195,384
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hugues Chabanis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
175 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
175 shares
DKK 142,468
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Vera Bergforth
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s
|
DKK 814.10
207 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
207 shares
DKK 168,519
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Klaus Holse
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2018 to 2020 and acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
20,612 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
20,612 shares
DKK 16,780,229
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Georg Hetrodt
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Product Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2018 to 2020 and acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
8,684 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
8,684 shares
DKK 7,069,644
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|
1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Michael Rosenvold
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreement covering the period from 2018 to 2020
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
6,254 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
6,254 shares
DKK 5,091,381
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Hugues Chabanis
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreement covering the period from 2018 to 2020 and acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017, 2018 and 2019
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
636 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
636 shares
DKK 517,768
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Else Braathen
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Board and Audit and Risk Committee member
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017-2019
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volumes(s)
|
DKK 814.10
300 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
300 shares
DKK 244,230
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|CKROM Holding ApS
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|A company 100% owned and controlled by Chief Operating Officer Christian Kromann
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
234 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
234 shares
DKK 190,499
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 11.53 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Christian Kromann
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Operating Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|SimCorp A/S
|b)
|LEI code
|5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Shares
DK0060495240
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|c)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
|
DKK 814.10
87 shares
|d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
|
87 shares
DKK 70,827
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-02-10, 11.52 UTC
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
February 11, 2021
Contact:
Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0