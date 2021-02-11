 

SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 12:02  |  26   |   |   

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Peter Schütze
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chairman of the Board/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
590 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

590 shares
DKK 480,319
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Morten Hübbe
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Vice-chairman of the Board/Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
382 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

382 shares
DKK 310,986
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)




1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Simon Jeffreys
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member/Chairman of Audit and Risk Committee
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
306 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

306 shares
DKK 249,115
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Hervé Couturier
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volume(s 		DKK 814.10
207 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

207 shares
DKK 168,519
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Adam Warby
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member/Member of the Audit and Risk Committee
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volumes(s) 		DKK 814.10
240 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

240 shares
DKK 195,384
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)




1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Joan Binstock
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member/Member of the Audit and Risk Committee
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volumes(s) 		DKK 814.10
240 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

240 shares
DKK 195,384
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Else Braathen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member/Member of the Audit and Risk Committee
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volumes(s) 		DKK 814.10
240 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

240 shares
DKK 195,384
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Hugues Chabanis
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
175 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

175 shares
DKK 142,468
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Vera Bergforth
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from SimCorp A/S to the Board member as part of the remuneration pursuant to SimCorp’s Remuneration Policy
c) Price(s)
Volume(s 		DKK 814.10
207 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

207 shares
DKK 168,519
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Klaus Holse
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2018 to 2020 and acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
20,612 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

20,612 shares
DKK 16,780,229
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Georg Hetrodt
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Product Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2018 to 2020 and acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
8,684 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

8,684 shares
DKK 7,069,644
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)
   

1. 		Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Michael Rosenvold
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreement covering the period from 2018 to 2020
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
6,254 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

6,254 shares
DKK 5,091,381
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Hugues Chabanis
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board member
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreement covering the period from 2018 to 2020 and acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017, 2018 and 2019
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
636 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

636 shares
DKK 517,768
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Else Braathen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Board and Audit and Risk Committee member
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017-2019
c) Price(s)
Volumes(s) 		DKK 814.10
300 shares
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

300 shares
DKK 244,230
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name CKROM Holding ApS
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status A company 100% owned and controlled by Chief Operating Officer Christian Kromann
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
234 shares
     
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

234 shares
DKK 190,499
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 11.53 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)


1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Christian Kromann
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name SimCorp A/S
b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Shares
DK0060495240
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares
c) Price(s)
Volume(s) 		DKK 814.10
87 shares
     
d) Aggregated information
-     Aggregated volume
  •        Price
 

87 shares
DKK 70,827
e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 11.52 UTC
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)

February 11, 2021

Contact:
 Questions regarding this announcement may be addressed to Martin Schak Møller, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, SimCorp A/S, telephone +45 3544 8800.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions 1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Schütze 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Board/Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee b) …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
SimCorp A/S – New Share buyback program
10.02.21
SimCorp reports revenue of EUR 456m and EBIT margin of 27.3% for 2020
05.02.21
Invitation to Presentation of SimCorp’s Annual Report 2020
01.02.21
Eastspring Investments opts for SimCorp Coric as part of its digital transformation program
27.01.21
Australian superannuation fund HESTA boosts front office with SimCorp Dimension as a Service
25.01.21
SimCorp and Colmore partner to deliver holistic private markets asset management service
19.01.21
ATP joins clients successfully live on SimCorp’s cloud-based SFTR solution, as the regulation enters its third phase
15.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement
13.01.21
SimCorp A/S - Major shareholder announcement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
58
Simcorp A/S