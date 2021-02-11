SimCorp A/S – Announcement of Managers’ Transactions

1. Details of the person with managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Georg Hetrodt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Product Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name SimCorp A/S

b) LEI code 5299000WVEJNSG42AK88

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreements covering the period from 2018 to 2020 and acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant RSU Agreement related to Corporate Bonus 2017

c) Price(s)

Volume(s) DKK 814.10

8,684 shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume Price



8,684 shares

DKK 7,069,644

e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen (XCSE)



a) Name Michael Rosenvold

a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer

DK0060495240

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares at no consideration pursuant to LTIP RSU agreement covering the period from 2018 to 2020

Volume(s) DKK 814.10

6,254 shares

6,254 shares

DKK 5,091,381

e) Date of the transaction 2021-02-10, 09.20 UTC