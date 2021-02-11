EnPro Launches Charitable Foundation; Commits $1 Million in Support of Education, Equality, Diversity, and Preserving Human Dignity

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors, today announced that it has launched the EnPro Foundation (“Foundation”) with an initial commitment of $1 million. The Foundation has applied to become a philanthropic 501(c)(3) organization and its establishment further strengthens the company’s ongoing commitment to enabling the full release of human possibility.

“At EnPro, our values are safety (physical and psychological), excellence, and respect for all people. We hold dearly the sanctity and equality of each human being and the inherent right of each person to grow and develop into their best and truest expression,” said Marvin Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnPro. “In support of these values, we are pleased to announce the creation of our EnPro Foundation, which is committed to supporting nonprofit entities and initiatives that provide opportunities for individuals, particularly those that are economically disadvantaged, to thrive and grow into their full potential. Through the Foundation, we intend to create real and sustainable change in our society.”