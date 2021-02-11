 

EnPro Launches Charitable Foundation; Commits $1 Million in Support of Education, Equality, Diversity, and Preserving Human Dignity

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 12:30  |  54   |   |   

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors, today announced that it has launched the EnPro Foundation (“Foundation”) with an initial commitment of $1 million. The Foundation has applied to become a philanthropic 501(c)(3) organization and its establishment further strengthens the company’s ongoing commitment to enabling the full release of human possibility.

“At EnPro, our values are safety (physical and psychological), excellence, and respect for all people. We hold dearly the sanctity and equality of each human being and the inherent right of each person to grow and develop into their best and truest expression,” said Marvin Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer of EnPro. “In support of these values, we are pleased to announce the creation of our EnPro Foundation, which is committed to supporting nonprofit entities and initiatives that provide opportunities for individuals, particularly those that are economically disadvantaged, to thrive and grow into their full potential. Through the Foundation, we intend to create real and sustainable change in our society.”

“The EnPro Foundation represents the manifestation of our company’s core values and commitment to being part of the solution, applying EnPro’s values, purpose, and way of working to create a lasting impact on our world,” said Deb Jahnke, Chair of the EnPro Foundation. “Our objective is to create real change that will remove barriers and boundaries, enabling everyone to develop into their truest, best self. The Foundation builds on the company’s long-standing support of local communities and will enhance existing programs and initiatives within the company.”

The Foundation primarily partners with organizations that serve underrepresented and underserved populations and includes a focus on initiatives to advance education, equality, and diversity, as well as preserving human dignity. In December 2020, the Foundation distributed initial grants to several organizations, including: Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, AL (Education), Baker Ripley in Houston, TX (COVID-19 Pandemic Response), and Good Friends Charlotte in Charlotte, NC (COVID-19 Pandemic Response).

About EnPro Industries

EnPro is a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnPro Launches Charitable Foundation; Commits $1 Million in Support of Education, Equality, Diversity, and Preserving Human Dignity EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a leading industrial technology company using materials science to push boundaries in semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology-enabled sectors, today announced that it has launched the EnPro Foundation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Tikehau Capital Completes First Closing of Its Impact Lending Fund to c. €100 Million With EU ...
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
Galapagos and Gilead Discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 Trials in IPF
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
EnPro Industries Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call
04.02.21
EnPro Industries Realigns Business into Three New Reportable Segments