RingCentral Leads with First Place and Highest Growth in 2020 Frost Radar UCaaS North American Market Report from Frost & Sullivan

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced it has ranked first and highest for growth in the 2020 Frost Radar UCaaS Market Report from Frost & Sullivan for the second year in a row. Frost Radar is an annual North American hosted IP telephony and UCaaS Radar report, which delivers analysis of 30 providers on their growth and innovation leadership, notable accomplishments in the past year, and prospects for success based on their technology development roadmaps and effective go-to-market strategies. RingCentral was also ranked as the number one market share leader in a separate report issued by Frost & Sullivan focused on growth opportunities in the UCaaS market.

“In both 2019 and 2020, RingCentral retained its market share lead with high growth rates propped up by a robust feature set including mobility and video meetings; strong push into strategic partnerships and channels; and accelerated penetration upmarket,” said Elka Popova, global vice president for Connected Work, Frost & Sullivan. “In 2020 RingCentral captured the opportunity to enable remote working with compelling offerings (e.g., free trials), which drove traction in healthcare, education and government organizations, among other industry verticals.”

The 2020 Frost Radar UCaaS report highlights a number of key strengths for RingCentral, including:

  • Continued expansion of product capabilities centered on mobile workers and distributed organizations enabling RingCentral to cater to the growing number of people working from anywhere
  • RingCentral Office offers an enterprise-grade phone system with a broad set of UC features
  • RingCentral Global Office solution caters to multinational businesses
  • Collaborative, multi-modal user experience, with team messaging, video meetings, cloud phone system, SMS, global coverage, open integration platform, and analytics—competitively packaged and priced—set RingCentral solutions apart from most competitors
  • Flexible cloud technology and an open platform enable rapid innovation and cost-effective scalability
  • An extensive and expanding feature set addresses diverse and evolving user needs
  • Open platform and broad set of APIs enable businesses to more directly impact business processes and build a large ecosystem of ISV partners

“As the world embraces a flexible, work from anywhere environment, there is an increasing need for a reliable, trusted communications platform that will strengthen collaboration and engagement among colleagues, customers, and partners,” said Jaya Kumar, chief marketing officer, RingCentral. “We’re honored to be recognized as the leader in this report from Frost & Sullivan. Innovation is at the core of everything we do at RingCentral and we are committed to continually offering businesses with state-of-the-art collaboration and communications solutions.”

Results are based on the 2020 Frost Radar UCaaS report from Frost & Sullivan. For more information, please view a complimentary copy of the report. Results are not an endorsement of RingCentral. Visit ww2.frost.com for more details.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone    (MVP) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip   the company's free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center   solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

2021 RingCentral, Inc. All rights reserved. RingCentral, Message Video Phone,   MVP, RingCentral Office, Glip, Smart Video Meetings, and the RingCentral logo are trademarks of RingCentral, Inc.



