 

FireEye Leaders Chris Carter and Kristi Houssiere Recognized as 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chris Carter and Kristi Houssiere to its 2021 list of Channel Chiefs.

The prestigious CRN Channel Chiefs list, released annually, recognizes leading IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth.

As Vice President of Americas Channels at FireEye, Chris Carter is responsible for managing and developing the Americas channel strategy and related routes to market programs. Under his leadership, Carter’s team is responsible for executing partner strategies with leading security Value Added Resellers (VARs), Managed Security Service Partners (MSSPs) and Integrators while working with distribution partners to increase the market reach of FireEye. He was included on the Channel Chief list for his work on introducing new subscription-based partner pricing and packaging, new margin incentives, and new agnostic solutions such as Mandiant Security Validation and Mandiant Advantage that FireEye partners can position into any environment.

Kristi Houssiere is Senior Director, National Channel Sales at FireEye, experienced in building, leading and managing teams through change and hyper growth. She is passionate about creating strategic routes to market and high impact programs that drive partner engagement and profitability. Houssiere locked in her spot on the Channel Chiefs list by identifying and creating new repeatable revenue paths for FireEye Affinity Partners to spotlight their cybersecurity services expertise. Examples of this include co-branded marketing and demand generation activities, as well as helping to orchestrate delivery and availability of FireEye Cloud Security Products through Cloud Ready partners.

“FireEye continues to see revenues and partner profitability increase. Our partner ecosystem has also expanded strategically as new customer consumption models evolve and are in demand. Chris, Kristi and team help fuel this success with our partners through new enablement and lead generation programs creatively built to deliver market relevance during these unique times. Most importantly, Chris and Kristi consistently earn the trust and confidence of our valued partners, making them most deserving of this honor,” said Bill Robbins, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at FireEye.

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry’s biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success.”

CRN’s 2021 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs

Become a FireEye Affinity Partner today by visiting https://www.fireeye.com/partners.html

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.



