 

Cerus Corporation to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released on Thursday, February 25, 2021, after the close of the stock market. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 P.M. ET that afternoon, during which management will discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business overview and outlook.

To listen to the live webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit the Investor Relations page of the Cerus website at http://ir.cerus.com. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (866) 235-9006 (U.S.) or (631) 291-4549 (international).

A replay will be available on Cerus’ website, or by dialing (855) 859-2056 (U.S.) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering conference ID number 1267389. The replay will be available approximately three hours after the call through March 11, 2021.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Based in Concord, California, our employees are dedicated to deploying and supplying vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components for blood centers, hospitals and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. With the INTERCEPT Blood System, we are focused on protecting patients by delivering the full complement of reliable products and expertise for transfusion medicine. Cerus develops and markets the INTERCEPT Blood System and remains the only company in the blood transfusion space to earn both CE Mark and FDA approval for pathogen reduction of both platelet and plasma components. Cerus currently markets and sells the INTERCEPT Blood System in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East and selected countries in other regions around the world. The INTERCEPT Red Blood Cell system is in clinical development. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.



