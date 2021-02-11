Aon and Chubb Launch New Digital Insurance Platform in France for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

PARIS, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, and Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, today announced the launch of a new digital platform in France for small and medium-sized businesses. Through the platform, Aon and Chubb are collaborating to provide small businesses with an efficient way to understand coverage options and buy insurance online.

The new Aon platform in France, which is powered by CoverWallet, an Aon company, offers more than 10 insurance products from Chubb, and reduces the time it takes for a business owner to get insurance from days to minutes. A business owner goes to the online application, answers a few questions about their business, receives instant quotes, and can buy coverage online including Multipro, General Liability and Professional Liability.

"Simplifying the insurance journey and helping our clients focus on their core business is at the heart of our mission with this new offering, which is a major step ahead for small and medium-sized businesses," said Antoine Lamy-Rested, Chief Commercial Officer, Aon France. "By leveraging our internal digital strengths and our expertise in Commercial Risk, we offer our clients quick and easy access to high-performance insurance products that meet their needs."

"We are proud to launch this platform in France. Diversifying our distribution channels is a core component of our digital ambition," said Santiago Sanchez, Head of Digital, Europe, Chubb. "The combination of our product range, underwriting expertise, claims service and our ability to quickly integrate our offerings ideally positions Chubb to meet the needs of small commercial enterprises in France through this collaboration with Aon and CoverWallet."

CoverWallet's unique technology platform combines data science, user experience design and analytics to make insurance easier for businesses. Through the platform, businesses can get quotes for multiple products, compare coverage details, pay with a credit card or bank account, instantly download their proof coverage and speak with an insurance specialist if they have any questions throughout the process.