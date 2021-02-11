Sanderson Farms, Inc. to Host Its First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Conference Call

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that it will host its first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. During this call, management will comment on Sanderson Farms’ financial and operating results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2021. Those who wish to participate in the call may do so by dialing 833-685-0982 (ask to be joined into the Sanderson Farms, Inc. call).

A live online broadcast of Sanderson Farms’ conference call will also begin at 10:00 a.m. Central time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, on Thursday, February 25, 2021. An online replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 30 days. The link to this event may be found at the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.sandersonfarms.com. A telephone replay will begin approximately two hours after the call ends and will be available for seven days. To listen to the telephone playback, please dial 877-344-7529 (Conference Code 10151442).

Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol SAFM.

