SuperSonic Imagine Announces Its 2020 Results

Regulatory News:

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:ALSSI) (Euronext Growth: ALSSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible, the “Company”), a company specializing in ultrasound medical imaging, today announces its annual results for the year to December 31, 2020, as approved by the Board on February 10, 2021.

Antoine Bara, General Manager, says: “2020 was marked by the pandemic associated with Covid-19, the health crisis having impacted all the markets on which the Group operates. The company thus saw a reduction in activity on its three key markets: China, France and the United States. In a context that remains extremely uncertain, the Group will continue to closely monitor the epidemic’s progress in each of the geographical zones concerned and to apply the necessary measures to protect its members of staff, clients and partners while remaining attentive in order to seize any growth opportunities. I would like to thank our teams for their unwavering commitment and our clients for their trust and loyalty”.