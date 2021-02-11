Daix (France), February 11, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today reported its cash position as of December 31, 2020 and its 2020 full-year revenues.

As of December 31, 2020, Inventiva’s cash position (excluding exchange rate effects) stood at €113.0 million compared to €124.6 million as of September 30, 2020, and €35.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to (€30.6) million in 2020, compared to (€28.4) million in 2019. This increase is mainly due to higher general and administrative and non-recurrent expenses incurred during the second half of the year linked to the Company’s IPO in the United States and listing on Nasdaq. These costs have been partly offset by the savings generated from the halt of the clinical development of lanifibranor in systemic sclerosis in 2019 and the Employment Safeguard Plan subsequently introduced mid-2019, as well as, to a lesser extent, the successful conclusion of the NATIVE Phase IIb clinical study in NASH in June 2020. Furthermore, the cash flow from operating activities was positively impacted by the receipt of €4.2 million in respect of the 2018 Research Tax Credit (CIR - Crédit Impôt Recherche) in January 2020, and the receipt of €4.2 million in total in respect of the 2019 Research Tax Credit in April and June 2020. In 2019, Inventiva recorded over the fourth quarter the payment of €3.6 million of the 2017 Research Tax Credit, the €3.5 million milestone payment from AbbVie following the enrollment of the first psoriasis patient in the clinical study underway with ABBV-157 and the payment of €2.6 million as part of the collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim in November 2019.